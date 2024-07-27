Kansas State Star Quarterback Shows off Flashy Car from NIL Deal
With Name, Image, and Likeness being such a major part of collegiate athletics, and athletics as a whole right now, it's not surprising to see this topic hit mainstream discussions when it comes to things centered around sports programs.
Recruiting and team building for schools with championship aspirations can't be covered without mentioning NIL. That's why many of the top players around the country are promoting their new products on social media, garnering attention for their own marketability and bringing awareness to the companies they are now in business with.
Changes could be coming soon based on the House ruling, but until something is official, this landscape will largely operate in the same manner it has since it became legalized in 2021.
Current Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson was able to cash in on being named the starter for the upcoming season, and he will now be driving around in style after his NIL partnership deal with Long McArthur Luxury.
In the photo gallery, Johnson can be seen unveiling a new Corvette.
"When one of our athlete partners requested a custom, one-of-a-kind lavender Corvette, we made it happen," the dealership captioned in their social media post.
As the star quarterback heads into the upcoming season in style, there are also a lot of expectations placed upon the Kanas native after he burst onto the scene as a freshman last year on his way to winning MVP of their bowl game with 249 total yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson should be able to build a massive NIL profile during his time at Kansas State.
Not only is he a local hero, choosing to stay home and play for the Wildcats after being ranked as a four-star recruit in high school, but he is now the face of the program and someone who could lead them to a Big 12 conference title and College Football Playoff appearance.
With an NIL valuation of $256,000 according to On3, that number should explode during the upcoming season.