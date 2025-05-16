Name Image Likeness

Kentucky Basketball Head Coach Shares Humorous Response to Team's NIL Valuation

The Kentucky Wildcats head coach jokes when asked about his team's NIL situation.

Jacob Moss

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the biggest brands in all of college basketball, and they have the NIL funding to back it up. While the exact figure the Wildcats are spending on their roster this upcoming season is unknown, it's safe to assume the number is very high.

Whatever the actual number may be, second-year head coach Mark Pope doesn't appear to be giving any specifics. A reporter recently asked him to name the exact figure, and Pope responded in a very tongue-in-cheek manner.

"It's getting close to $200 million," Pope said through a very large grin according to On3's Jack Pilgrim.

While the sarcastic nature of the response was very obvious, what followed offered a more serious look into Pope's overall mindset surrounding not just NIL, but winning as a whole. For Pope, the best is the only standard at Kentucky.

“We would like to win at everything. We really would,” Pope said. “This is the flagship program in the country, so I’m fully onboard with all of it. We want to play the hardest schedule, we want to play the best teams, we want to win the most games, we want to have the best players, we want to have the highest NIL, we want to have the coolest uniforms, we want to have the most media attention. This is Kentucky,”

It's honestly refreshing to hear a coach at a premier program like Kentucky speak so openly about doing whatever it takes to win. After all, Pope knows better than anybody that national titles are the only true measure of success for the Wildcats.

He was the team captain on Kentucky's 1995-96 championship-winning squad, and now he's made it his mission to hang another banner in the rafters at Rupp Arena. Pope may have been joking when he said that his roster was worth $200 million, but there's no doubt he'd spend that much if that's what it took to bring a national title back home to the Bluegrass State.

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/NIL News