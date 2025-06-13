Kentucky Star Reveals The Truth About Locker Room Dynamics In The NIL Era
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh announced his return for his senior season after participating in the NBA Draft process. He is projected to be one of the best guards in the nation next season after a breakout All-SEC season as a junior.
During media availability at summer workouts, Oweh was asked about the House settlement and NIL opportunities for players.
"They're paying us," Oweh said. "That's it. That's a great thing for sure, but I don't really be keeping up with the settlement stuff like that. As long as we're getting paid, that's good for me. Anything extra, that's cool."
In his first season with the Wildcats, Oweh posted a career-high 16.2 points per game. He led the Wildcats in scoring and steals, while averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. All were new career highs for the All-SEC performer. He also earned first-team NABC All-District honors.
There have been plenty of former coaches and athletes who have expressed concern that the new NIL landscape will impact locker room dynamics. Oweh downplayed the concern, stating that nothing has changed since most of the current athletes entered college during the NIL era.
"Nah, because when I came into college, that's when NIL started," Oweh responded. "That's what I'm used to, really. I'm a senior now, so the guys after me it's going to be the same with them. It hasn't really changed anything for me."
Oweh started his career at Oklahoma, seeing action in 60 games with 37 starts for the Sooners. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over his first two seasons.
Ahead of his senior season, Oweh currently has a projected NIL valuation of $385K, according to On3. He is expected to be a key leader in helping second-year head coach Mark Pope make another run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were eliminated by Tennessee in the Sweet 16 last season.