Kentucky Basketball Stars Shine in Intuit TurboTax March Madness Commercial
The Kentucky Wildcats brand is synonymous with March Madness, which at least one company has decided to take advantage of.
Wildcats basketball players Koby Brea and Clara Strack are the stars of a new commercial from Intuit TurboTax, which was of course themed around the NCAA Tournament.
It has turned out to be a solid investment, so far, as both players played a key role in their teams advancing past the first round of games.
Brea and the Kentucky Men's team glided to a victory over the Troy Trojans on Friday night. They will advance to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon.
The senior guard had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds on five-of-nine from the field. That is right on track for a solid night that they have come to expect from him this season.
He transferred over from the Dayton Flyers, likely in search for opportunities like this. He was a two-time Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year there, but has shined in the transfer to the SEC.
Brea is third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points and led the conference at 44.1% from beyond the arc on 5.9 shots a game.
The Wildcats Men's team as a whole has done a solid job of staying competitive in the first season without John Calipari.
They have a real shot to make it to at least the Elite 8. They will be favored against the Illini and then would likely face a Tennessee Volunteers squad that they have beaten twice this season.
Strack and the women's team don't have exactly the same expectations, but are well-equipped to make a run themselves.
They won a gritty 79-78 game with the Liberty Flames on Friday morning. Strack had a nice day with 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Transfer guard Georgia Amoore led them with 34 points from the field, but that has been their dynamic all season.
Amoore will lead them in scoring and with playmaking, but Strack does the dirty work at center.
She led the SEC with 2.4 blocks per game to go along with 15.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is hard to miss during Kentucky, making her a smart investment for an NIL deal.
The Wildcats will take on the Kansas State Wildcats, in what should be a fun match, but the USC Trojans stand in their way as a large obstacle to a deep run.