Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Commit Signs Major Agency for NIL Representation
The Kentucky Wildcats' men's basketball program is one of the preeminent blue bloods in the sport today. Their long track record of success on the hardwood continues to see them land the biggest-named recruits, and in an era of Name, Image, and Likeness, that brings with it an entirely different landscape than it once did.
With the implementation of NIL, collegiate athletes, specifically those expected to become big stars, are now signing with talent agencies for representation in their NIL negotiations. On Friday, one of the Wildcats' commits joined the ranks of those players when the announcement was made that he would be signing with CAA.
Jasper Johnson, a four-star shooting guard commit from Overtime Elite in Lexington, Kentucky, announced via his Instagram Friday night that he is now being represented by CAA Sports for NIL representation.
Jasper Johnson Signs with CAA Sports for NIL Representation
CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in the country. Their client list contains superstar hoopers like Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, and recent college basketball superstar Cooper Flagg.
The agency's talent does not only exist within basketball, however. They have stars in the NFL (Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, and CeeDee Lamb among others), MLB (Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna, and Trea Turner among others), and even in entertainment (Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, and Zendaya). Joining the ranks of these superstars in and out of their fields is definitely an accomplishment.
Johnson was previously represented by Nate Conley of Court XIV. Conley also worked with fellow Kentucky stars Oscar Tshiebwe and Rob Dillingham, as well as five-star recruit Anthony Thompson, who is a major target for the Wildcats for 2026.
Johnson, listed at 6'4, 170 pounds, is a dangerous scorer with serious superstar potential. The guard committed to Kentucky in September, officially signing with the program in the early period in November. 24/7 Sports has Johnson ranked as the 24th-best recruit in the nation for his class.