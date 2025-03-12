Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Team Waterboys Cash In on Unique NIL Deal
While the conversations surrounding NIL and the future of college sports usually take a more serious tone, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team managers have found a lighthearted way to cash in.
In one of the more unique instances in name, image, and likeness—both in recipients and the type of deal—the waterboys for the Wildcats’ college basketball are back with a humorous NIL partnership with Geddes Pools.
Most NIL deals don’t involve the creation of an original song, but “The Waterboys” are back after debuting their initial music video last season before the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
This year, the dance team joined the Kentucky waterboys for their sophomore release, “Ladies Love the Waterboys,” as well as freshman Travis Perry and Trent Noah. Their cameos build off the appearance by Reed Sheppard in the 2024 music video.
As reported by On3 Sports, Perry and Noah gave back their NIL funds from the deal to the managers in a cool move by the two basketball players.
Team managers or waterboys can be the backbone of a program, as are all the crucial positions of support and operations when it comes to college football, basketball, and all collegiate sports.
They spend every day with the players, ensuring they have the best experience, and it’s nice to see the guys behind the scenes see a rare spotlight for their efforts.
It also serves as a reminder of the plain nature of name, image, and likeness, and how the right of publicity applies to every individual, not just student athletes.
The music video, released on Twitter, is a great example of what NIL deals should perhaps have more of—fun.
Here are some of the amusing verses from the waterboys’ original song:
"Ladies love The Waterboys, yeah, we got drip! Got with Geddes Pools now we making them hits! They don’t want a player, they want somethin’ more–a man with a mop and a bottle to pour!"
The video also dropped to remind fans about the annual Manager games, often played the night before home contests. The Wildcats’ managers made it to the national semifinals last season.
Perry and Noah's gesture of returning their NIL portions to the waterboys demonstrates how much the team values them and leverages their branding and exposure to secure more views on their unique partnership.
Most NIL deals are worried about the financial bottom line, and there don't seem to be many amusing or entertaining partnerships that emulate the waterboys.
However, it shows that the name, image, and likeness lane in college sports is more wide and innovative than imagined.