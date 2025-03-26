Key Dates to Watch as the 2025 College Basketball Offseason Begins
Yesterday, the college basketball transfer portal window opened, marking the beginning of the college hoops offseason –– even as the championship season continues. The overlap has caused much frustration in the college basketball community from coaches and fans alike.
College basketball staff members are busier than ever over the summer due to high player turnover, resulting from NIL pay-for-play contracts and unlimited athlete transfers. In the new and more professionalized NCAA model, coaches can make giant leaps year to year through impactful player acquisitions in the offseason.
Here is a breakdown of key dates and events that will shape the 2025-26 season:
Men’s Basketball Portal Window Opens (March 24):
Every college basketball player with remaining eligibility has the opportunity to enter the transfer portal. In the NIL era of college sports, many players take to the portal to field offers for athletic compensation, increased playing opportunities, or a culture change. Effectively, every player who enters the portal becomes the equivalent of an unrestricted free agent in the NBA.
NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship (April 7)
This is the last day of competition in the 2024-25 college basketball season.
Coincidentally, the championship game falls on the same day as the highly impactful final hearing for the House v. NCAA settlement, which, if approved, would usher in a more formal professionalized landscape to college basketball, including direct NIL revenue sharing from schools to players, NIL rev-share caps, and roster limits.
Transfer Portal Closing Date (April 22)
This is the last date for players to enter the transfer portal. However, several exceptions can be made to extend this window, including players who are granted hardship waivers by the NCAA, grad transfers, and players who have had their head coach leave the program.
Players will remain in the portal until they commit to a new team or return to their initial program. Once players enter the portal, their original institution is not obligated to bring them back.
NBA Draft Early Entrant Declaration Deadline (April 27)
All players with remaining collegiate eligibility must declare for the NBA Draft by this date by sending written notice to Commissioner Silver.
A player with remaining NCAA eligibility can enter the draft and simultaneously be in the transfer portal.
Players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility are automatically eligible for the NBA Draft and need not send in a written declaration.
NBA Draft Combine Invite List Released (Early May)
While there is no set date for the list's release, the NBA announced participants last offseason on May 3, nine days before the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. Last year, 78 players were invited from the college ranks, G League Ignite, and international professional basketball.
NBA Draft Combine (May 11-18, 2025) / NBA Draft Lottery (May 12)
The NBA will finalize the draft order and will showcase invited participants at the Draft Combine through measurements, drills, scrimmages, and interviews with NBA front office members.
NCAA Withdrawal Deadline (May 28)
Players testing the NBA waters can withdraw and return to college but must do so by this deadline to retain NCAA eligibility.
NBA Withdrawal Deadline (June 15)
This is the latest date the NBA allows withdrawals from the draft. Players with remaining collegiate eligibility who withdraw after the May 28 NCAA deadline will forfeit the ability to play in college.
2025 NBA Draft (June 25-26)