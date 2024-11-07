Kirby Smart Reveals Georgia Has Behind the Scene Programs for NIL
NIL is an interesting space for college athletes. Of course, all of the top schools and players want to benefit from it, and making money is important, but there are challenges that come with it, too.
Some college football players are being paid more than professionals, so things get a bit confusing at times. That's the case for many of the top players in the nation, and if they don't have a support system, it makes things that much tougher for everyone involved.
Plenty of prestigious programs around the country, including Georgia, have done what they've needed to in order to help these young student-athletes.
The Bulldogs benefit from NIL more than most college football programs, and rightfully so. It's easy to get support when all Kirby Smart has done is build a national powerhouse.
Smart, despite some of the heat he's taken for his players' actions over the past two years, is doing his best to teach his kids what they need to know.
According to Thomas Goldkamp of On3, Smart said Georgia has programs to offer student athletes financial education.
“That’s already in. There’s not a program in America that’s worth a dime that doesn’t have that,” Smart said Wednesday on an SEC teleconference call. “I mean we have programming in for players, just like the NFL does. Whether it’s financial education, the pressures of social media, the scrutiny you’re under as a football player related to your NIL. These guys, nobody really understands the pressure these guys are under.”
For many of these players, the money they're making is more than what their parents have ever made. That's why NIL was so important, as many student-athletes are changing not only their lives, but also their families.
With how much families typically do for their children to be in the position they're in to play at Georgia, it's incredible that they can help them financially.
However, as an 18-year-old or 19-year-old young man, that isn't easy. Smart recognizes the type of money they're making and how this is all new for everyone.
“They’re the breadwinner of their family in probably 50-60% of the cases on our team,” he said. “So they’re having to navigate financial situations where they’re sending home money to their parents, supporting their brothers and sisters and doing all kinds of things at 18 and 19. That’s uncharted territory for kids.”
While NIL is tough at times, Smart is doing his best to make sure his players are well prepared.