Knoxville's Emerald Youth Foundation Basked in Holiday Cheer with UT Stars
On Dec. 17, 2024, the star basketball players of the University of Tennessee surprised the youth in their community in the spirit of Christmas.
Zakai Zeigler, Darlinstone Dubar, Cam Carr, Felix Oxpara, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack, and Cade Phillips, all from the No. 1 ranked Tennessee basketball team surprised the Emerald Youth Foundation group with a special visit. Lady Vols Tess Darby and Sara Puckett also made an appearance, spreading holiday cheer to these unsuspecting children.
The Emerald Youth Foundation serves the community of Knoxville, providing a fulfilling life to every neighborhood and child that dedicates time to their program. The group is Christain-based, and teaches life lessons in line with such beliefs.
Since the 1980's, the foundation has focused on youth in the urban areas, determined to support the youth through life.
This year, the Vols played a part in one of the foundation's assemblies, showing up to celebrate the participating students' academic and athletic achievements. As part of the NIL funding process, the players were able to gift each student a new basketball, University of Tennessee gear, and gear from Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.
Tennessee and Pilot went into business together in August, entering a multi-year partnership to preserve Tennessee's stadium. Pilot's logo has become a crucial piece in Tennessee's gear, showing their full support for the athletics program.
This partnership allows the university to reap the rewards of the latest NIL adjustments; proving the good that student-athletes can do for their community.
The spirit of giving was highlighted through this event, showing the community that the student-athletes they often root for are just students themselves.
After shooting some baskets with the children, Tennessee's student-athletes celebrated the children of the Emerald Youth Foundation for their achievements throughout the year. The students had a hand in the foundation being named Charter School of the Year, highlighting the academic success of each and every student.
This feel-good story brought the true meaning of NIL partnerships into the light, showing communities how far financial support for college athletes go.
The student-athletes that were involved in the event have each earned their name amongst the university; working towards building a name for themselves and the university.