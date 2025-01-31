Large Crowdsourcing Platform Rewarding Ohio State Athletes in Major Way
The Ohio State Buckeyes are seeing a surge in NIL funds for their athletes from fans after their national championship win.
Crowdsourcing platform Five Star Fans partnered with Ohio State to facilitate a way for fans to financially reward their favorite college football athletes, and they launched a new feature following their national title that's spiked contributions.
The feature, Play Cast, delivers live play-by-play action and digital content and has intriguing ways for fans to both compensate and engage with the players on the team.
Fans can purchase internal currency and reward athletes in real time for specific plays. It's easy to see how the Buckeyes' national championship win bolstered funds in an electric victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Over one hundred thousand athletes at Ohio State have been compensated in tens of thousands of dollars on Five Star Fans alone, with notable football players including Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith seeing larger rewards. Fans can even put resources toward recruits like Devin Sanchez.
That's an incredibly important feature for a program that started nine players on both offense and defense who were recruits they developed out of high school.
Co-founder and CEO Tina Provost was a former Buckeyes cheerleader alongside co-founder Jennifer Dean.
"As former Ohio State cheerleaders, my co-founder Jennifer Dean and I understand the D1 college athlete and fan experience on a personal level,” Provost said. “Five Star Fans is on a mission to benefit all athletes, including non-revenue athletes who need more financial support, especially in the current and future NIL climate.”
Five Star Fans is partnering with universities across the nation as athletic departments look to "raise above the cap" NIL funds as a way to circumvent the impending House v. NCAA settlement salary cap, which will be up to $22 million annually.
They first partnered with Ohio State's NIL collective, THE Foundation to compensate the players in their nationally televised spring football game last year.
Co-founder of THE Foundation, Cardale Jones, knows how critical the crowdsourcing platform is for NIL compensation and the inclusion of fans in a more legitimate manner of roster retention.
“Partnering with Five Star Fans through THE Foundation is not just about compensating athletes for their NIL, but also bringing the fan into the process of roster retention and recruitment,” Jones said. “As someone who understands the importance of seizing opportunities, I'm proud to be a part of this initiative that empowers Ohio State athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness, and I look forward to watching the next wave of champions in the scarlet and gray.”
The platform also provides athletes with a compensation opportunity where they can post on social media about their NIL deal to receive payment.
Georgia Bulldogs freshman safety KJ Bolden was successful on the platform as a recruit and in his first season and posted a collaboration on Instagram with Five Star Fans.
The platform has profiles for more than 16,000 athletes and 2,000 universities, and their goal is to allow for everyday fans to provide NIL support and close the gap between wealthy donors and fervent sports enthusiasts.