Las Vegas Raiders Projected To Land Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
Entering the 2024 college football season, the Colorado Buffaloes and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch.
No one knows what to expect from Sanders and the team. After being hyped up to begin last season, the Buffaloes completely fell apart. Fans are hoping to see them start fast and end strong this year.
Looking ahead past the 2024 college season, Sanders is being projected to be a very high draft pick in the NFL. Some even believe he could end up being the No. 1 overall pick.
Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball has projected that the Las Vegas Raiders will end up selecting Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.
The Raiders are certainly an interesting potential landing spot for Sanders. They have Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as their current top two quarterbacks. Clearly, that doesn't project to be a long-term answer at the position.
Sanders would be able to come in and win a starting job right off the bat. He would provide Las Vegas with an elite and dynamic long-term franchise quarterback.
During the 2023 college football season with Colorado, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.
Those numbers showcased his impressive arm talent and the ability to take care of the football.
Along with his NFL future, Sanders has found massive success on the NIL market. On3 has ranked him No. 1 in their valuation rankings. He has a projected $4.6 million valuation, which places him at the top of the list.
Hopefully, the 2024 season will be an even more successful year for Sanders. If he can put together a big-time stat line and lead the Buffaloes to success, he will put himself in a great position to be the No. 1 overall pick and earn even bigger NIL money.
If he has the kind of season that's expected from him, Las Vegas would love to bring him in. However, they'd rather not be in a position to draft him due to winning games.
Expect to see Sanders live up to the hype. He has an elite arm and will continue proving that in 2024.