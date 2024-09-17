Leaf Launches Women of Sport Collection Featuring NIL Stars
From LSU's Livvy Dunne and UConn's Paige Bueckers to Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez and Miami's Cavinder Twins, women dominate the NIL space across nearly every sport. In the trading card industry, Leaf has been at the forefront of highlighting incredible female student-athletes and have double-downed by launching a new multi-sport card collection celebrating stars of the past, present and future together, a first for the hobby.
The 2024 Leaf Metal Women of Sport collection showcases the greatest female athletes and media stars in the world, with autograph sets such as Herstory, She Got Game, Starstruck, Dazzlers, Unbreakable Duals and Anime Nation included.
Joining the likes of such sports legends as Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan, Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Jennie Finch and Doris Burke are NIL superstars Dunne, Bueckers, Maya Brady of UCLA softball and Makenzie Steele of Clemson track plus the next generation of pro powerhouses such as Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Cameron Brink of the WNBA's LA Sparks and Diana Flores of Mexico's flag football team, among many others.
"Since joining Leaf Trading Cards, one of my top priorities has been to sign and recognize female athletes who have often been overlooked in the world of trading cards," shared CJ Breen, Leaf's Director Of Marketing and Licensing. "Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the entire Leaf team, we're bringing the spotlight that female athletes and collectors deserve to the forefront."
Included in the collection is also Duke freshman sensation Toby Fournier - known for her dunking highlights that go viral on social media - who last week announced an exclusive trading card deal with Leaf, the only incoming freshman women's basketball player to do so.
In addition to individual athlete cards, the collection features groupings of stars such as U.S. soccer stars Hamm, Morgan, Smith and Brandi Chastain together and a duo of Brink and Bueckers together. The UConn All-American is also highlighted in an animated card.
"My hope is that this product not only serves as a catalyst for greater inclusivity in the sports trading card hobby but also invites a new wave of collectors into the space," added Breen, "Because collecting cards should be fun and for everyone."