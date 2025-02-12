Leaf Signs Exclusive NIL Deal with Top Women's Basketball Recruit
One of the brightest future stars in the women's basketball game has added a new NIL partnership to her soon-to-be growing portfolio. 5-star prospect and top recruit in the 2026 class - Kate Harpring of Marist School (GA.) - has joined the Leaf Trading Card family on an exclusive, multi-year deal to launch her first officially licensed cards.
The daughter of NBA veteran Matt Harpring, the point guard has offers from the likes of UCLA, USC, South Carolina, UConn, Notre Dame, Iowa and Tennessee, among many others. Prior to her junior season, she was named MVP of the inaugural Overtime Select league for the country's top recruits.
"The next chapter of my life is college, Harpring said in Leaf's announcement video. "I've received offers from the best colleges in the country but I have not committed yet. One commitment I am proud to share is my exclusive, multi-year deal with Leaf Trading Cards. Trading cards are now part of my journey. I grew up watching my dad sign numerous trading cards. Now, it's cool that I have my own and can build my own legacy."
According to the brand, this exclusive deal ensures that Leaf will be the only trading card company producing Harpring’s officially licensed cards, including autographed editions, limited-run parallels, and special insert sets and. Game-used Harpring cards will debut in upcoming Leaf products giving collectors a chance to own a piece of history from the future star.
"Trading cards are special to my family," she continued. "My brothers would get them for Chirstmas and try to build their collection and my dad also has many rare trading cards that have gone up in value throughout the years. It's not just a piece of cardboard, but it's a way for me to connect with my fans on and off the court across the whole world.
During the NIL era, Leaf has been a leader in the space, supporting women athletes across the country. Their current roster of athletes include the likes of LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Miami basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers and Duke freshman sensation Toby Fournier, among others.
“Kate represents everything we stand for at Leaf – excellence, dedication, and a passion for the game,” said CJ Breen, Director Of Marketing and Licensing at Leaf Trading Cards. “Her impact on women’s basketball is already undeniable, and we are beyond excited to bring her story to collectors and fans through our trading cards.”