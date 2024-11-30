Leaf Trading Cards Finalizes Exclusive Deal with Arizona State Sun Devils QB
The Arizona State Quarterback is in his first seaon with the Sun Devils, and his impact is going farther than the field.
In a recent announcement from Leaf Trading Cards, their new partnership with Sam Leavitt includes a multi-year exclusive trading card deal. The freshman is in business with many local companies, but this deal from Leaf would be his first step towards great NIL worth. Leaf Trading Cards will be the sole producer of Sam Leavitt official trading cards.
In the release, Leaf put a spotlight on Leavitt's collegiate performance, marking him as "one of the best-performing quarterbacks this year in college football."
The Leaf Exclusive Athletes roster features a variety of highly-esteemed college athletes from many different backgrounds and many different disciplines. Leavitt has entered an elite group, finding himself amongst players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Cam Ward.
Leaf features the key moments of an athlete's career on a variety of card styles, including exclusive merchandise and inserts. Fans can expect the most from Leaf, and their list of stars will just keep growing. With many decks of cards containing a few autographed pieces here and there, Leaf has brought life back to the art of collecting.
Leavitt has carried the Sun Devils to a 9-2 season record, passing for 2,153 yards for the season. Last week, Arizona handed BYU their second loss for the season in a hard-fought game. Leavitt was 16 of 25 for 247 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
Leaf Trading Cards produces sports memorabilia and collectibles for a wide range of fans; appealing to the older sports fans, the younger sports fans, and the die-hard fans. Leaf is based in Dallas, Texas, but interacts with athletes from everywhere.
Many college athletes are immortalizing their legacy by joining Leaf's team, and many will continue their partnership throughout their college careers, cementing their involvement in their chosen sports.
Leaf highlights their weekly releases and partnerships on Instagram, promoting statistically-sound products with the highest performing athletes. Their website currently features their metal card collection, promising to elevate fan collections with the biggest stars of College Football. Their metal card collection includes weekly releases of the highest performing athletes, encouraging fans to collect the cards before the next week approaches.
Leavitt will continue his fight for a post-season appearance, and the team will look to defeat the Arizona Wildcats in an upcoming rivalry matchup.