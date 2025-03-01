Learfield, Texas Athletics Power Up NIL Opportunities with New Leadership
Texas Athletics and Learfield’s Longhorns Sports Properties are working to stay on top of college sports Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
To make their NIL and student-athlete influencer brand partner program even stronger, they have added three new positions: Director of NIL Business Development, Associate of Business Development, and NIL/Influencer Marketing Partnership Manager.
These new roles will join the existing team, which consists of two Supervising Producers from Learfield Studios, an Editor, and a Social Content Producer.
What is Learfield?
Learfield is a big name in college athletics, offering media and tech services. They use their huge data and connections to boost revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for sports properties and brands. Working with over 1,200 colleges and more than 12,000 brands, Learfield reaches tons of people.
Their solutions help schools and brands connect with fans through things like licensed merchandise, game tickets, donations, custom content, marketing, NIL services, and digital platforms. Learfield has been named sponsor for the Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting college athletic departments across all divisions from 2008.
New Leadership to Make a Bigger Impact
By bringing in more NIL leadership in addition to content creation skills, the Longhorns hope to get more brand deals and make more money for their student-athletes. Thus far, this plan is working well for other Learfield schools, where similar changes led to a 350% jump in NIL sponsorships.
Chris Del Conte Speaks About the Vision
“I have said many times that a united Texas is a reckoning,” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President of The University of Texas and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director. “This joint effort with our partners at Learfield’s Longhorn Sports Properties, paired with our LEVERAGE NIL education program, is another step to guarantee that our department is a leader in the NIL space.”
The New Role of NIL Business Unit
The new NIL Business Unit will report to Lucas Motta, Vice President of Longhorn Sports Properties, and work closely with the rest of the team. The main job is to handle national NIL deals and student-athlete influencer deals, manage influencer marketing, seek brand partners as well as offer support for student-athletes, coaches, and staff.
Growing NIL Opportunities via Content Usage
Texas Athletics plans to use the newly improved Longhorn Network (LHN) and other platforms like social media and web content to take their NIL game to the next level. Texas has already teamed up with Learfield Studios to create multiple content series that also feature NIL compensation, bringing in millions of views and giving fans a closer look at the student-athlete experience. These efforts, along with more video and social content, will likely create more NIL opportunities and help engage key people.
Solly Fulp on NIL Growth
“Texas is one of the premier brands in college athletics, and they continue to lead and invest in NIL programs providing meaningful brand partner opportunities for their student-athletes,” said Solly Fulp, Executive Vice President of NIL Growth & Development at Learfield.
“We’re excited to continue to help them grow real NIL which connects Longhorn student-athletes with brand partners through authentic content and storytelling campaigns.”
Learfield’s NIL Approach
Learfield’s NIL strategy focuses on finding solutions that match brand goals. Texas Athletics will continue to work with Learfield to drive more revenue and create more NIL opportunities. This is one step closer to that goal.
Recommended Articles