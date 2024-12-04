Legend Eric Dickerson Sings Praises for NIL, Denounces NCAA, 'I Hate Them'
It was a homecoming to remember on Tuesday as former SMU Mustangs running back Eric Dickerson returned to campus for an event hosted by Influxer, a company that helps student-athletes connect with companies on Name, Image, and Likeness deals.
Dickerson is remembered fondly for his time with the Mustangs as one half of the "Pony Express" with Craig James.
In his time with SMU, Dickerson tallied 4,450 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns on 790 attempts across four seasons, leading the Southwest Conference in yards and touchdowns in his junior and senior campaigns, and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1982.
Dickerson was not on campus Tuesday to reminisce on his exploits on the field but rather shared his thoughts on the recent implementation of NIL.
“I always thought athletes should be paid,” he said.
The Hall of Famer stated that he does not believe any athlete's effort or commitment would change on gameday strictly because of an NIL deal, dismissing an argument from those opposed to the concept who say the players will chase money and not team goals.
“Athletes are going to play hard, no matter what,” he said.
The former Mustang did not hold back on the NCAA during his time on the microphone, either, stating that they were useless in this era of college football.
“I hate them,” he said of the NCAA. “They, to me, are just crooks."
Dickerson suggested that the NCAA should be removed from college football and that each conference should police and regulate their own member schools and games.
The legend can only be proud of the season that SMU has had this year, their first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
After spending the last 11 years in the American Athletic Conference, the Mustangs joined the ACC this year, and have played to an 11-1 overall record, with an 8-0 record in conference play.
It has the program in line to play in the ACC Championship game on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers, and with the latest College Football Playoff rankings having the program ranked eighth, they may earn a berth win or lose.
NIL has become a polarizing topic across the collegiate athletic landscape, but when you have Hall of Famers in your corner, you must be doing something right.