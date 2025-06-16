Legendary college football coach gives unfiltered take on NIL and transfer portal
Former Boise State and Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen had some interesting takes on the current state of college football. NIL and the transfer portal. While Peterson is no longer the head coach, he still holds an advisory role with the Washington Huskies, which requires him to address NIL and transfer portal issues within the program. Petersen seemed to understand that NIL is suitable for the players and acknowledged that coaches are on board with it. His main problems lie in the transfer portal and tampering issues that appear to be rampant in college football.
" But there's no question, you know, the NIL, I think most people in the game-the coaches, the players, the admin-they get the NIL. I think everybody's on board with that. There's no question it's the transfer portal, and the tampering, and a player going to five schools in five years, and all of that, and you're right. It's not better for the kids in the long run. There's just no real structure to it. And I will tell you, not on the sidelines, my whole heart and soul are into the greater good of college football. And it's just like I worry. I talk to many fans, like you, who are getting increasingly fed up with the college game."- Former college coach Chris Petersen
Petersen acknowledges that adapting to NIL and transfer portal rules is the only way to succeed moving forward. Even with the House ruling that attempted to limit spending in NIL, it was not enough. Outside entities and corporations still can create NIL partnerships with athletes. That circumvents the House ruling and remains legal based on the Supreme Court's ruling. The best teams and programs are moving forward and getting ahead of the NIL and transfer portal, using them to their advantage and building programs loaded with talent ready to make an instant impact.
