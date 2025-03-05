Legendary College Football Family All-In with New Taxi Service Commercial
In a new Uber advertisment, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is joined by his father Cooper Manning and his grandfather, Archie Manning. The three football legends entered into a new NIL opportunity promoting a partnership between Waymo and Uber for a new self-driving taxi service.
The commercial launched on Tuesday and was released on Uber's Instagram account. Uber's new fleet will hit the streets of Austin, Texas, making it only the second city to see the Uber-Waymo partnership release their autonomous taxis. Uber-Waymo made its first release in Phoenix, Ariz.
The hilarious commercial features the candid thoughts of each Manning man processing Uber's new technology, headlined with the clever tagline, "Who's Manning the car?!" The ad poked fun at Arch Manning's apparent subpar driving abilities, joking that he should take advantage of using Uber for class.
Wedged between his father and grandfather, he seemed elated to be along for the ride.
The ad continued to poke fun at each Manning but highlighted the accessibility that the new self-driving service offered for people of all ages.
According to On3, the youngest Manning is now shouldering a $6.5 million NIL valuation with this new partnership. He is ranked as No. 1 in NIL valuation although no specific details have been released regarding the partnership between Manning and Uber.
In the upcoming season, Manning is slated to become the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, stepping into his role as a true Manning. Texas will not be participating in a spring game, so the fans will have to wait for the start of the 2025 regular season to see Manning back in action.
The Longhorns will look to utilize Manning's multifaceted abilities, some of which the team was able to witness in two of Manning's 2024 season starts. In 2024, the rising junior rushed for 108 yards, threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and had 61 completions.
His 2025 campaign should be off to a rolling start considering the sucess that Texas ended with in the postseason. Manning is set to rise as a notable leader for his team, carrying a might legacy on his shoulders as well as an early prediciton for the Heisman trophy favorite.