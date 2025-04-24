Name Image Likeness

Legendary College Hoops Coach Chimes In on NIL Speculation Around His Team

NIL spending is at an all-time high on the hardwood, and this Hall of Fame coach just took a shot at those speculating on just how much is being thrown around.

Jacob Moss

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's become very clear over the past few weeks that programs across college basketball are gearing up to drop some massive NIL money before the upcoming season in order to build rosters that are capable of winning a national championship.

A recent report from college basketball insider Matt Norlander has suggested there are about eight programs set to exceed the $10 million NIL mark in 2025, with a number of other teams hovering right around $8 million.

One such program set to spend a boat load of cash is the St. John's Red Storm.

Under the guidance of two-time national championship-winning coach Rick Pitino, St. Johns has seen their dormant college basketball program revived in a way that few thought was possible.

The Red Storm are coming off their first Big East title in over 30 years and just made the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Now, they'll be looking to take that next step, and in order to do so, Pitino and his staff are bringing in the top transfer portal class in the nation per 247Sports.

In the modern landscape of college athletics, though, bringing in high-profile transfers also means spending a lot of money, and that's exactly what St John's has done.

Nobody knows the exact amount the team has committed for 2025, but best estimates are at least $10 million.

Many have begun to speculate that the actual amount is much higher, though, and that speculation that compelled Pitino to weigh in via his personal X account on Thursday,

It's clear the basketball Hall of Fame inductee doesn't necessarily agree with much of the discourse out there surrounding what his team is spending. It's also not the first time he has spoke about what he views is the "misrepresentation" of how his program uses NIL.

All that being said, it's hard to deny the massive role he has played in building up the Red Storm's NIL base since taking over.

It's also hard to deny the success he's parlayed those investments into, as well.

Pitino has always been known for his willingness to speak his mind in very blunt fashion, and this is just the latest example.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/NIL News