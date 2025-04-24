Legendary College Hoops Coach Chimes In on NIL Speculation Around His Team
It's become very clear over the past few weeks that programs across college basketball are gearing up to drop some massive NIL money before the upcoming season in order to build rosters that are capable of winning a national championship.
A recent report from college basketball insider Matt Norlander has suggested there are about eight programs set to exceed the $10 million NIL mark in 2025, with a number of other teams hovering right around $8 million.
One such program set to spend a boat load of cash is the St. John's Red Storm.
Under the guidance of two-time national championship-winning coach Rick Pitino, St. Johns has seen their dormant college basketball program revived in a way that few thought was possible.
The Red Storm are coming off their first Big East title in over 30 years and just made the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.
Now, they'll be looking to take that next step, and in order to do so, Pitino and his staff are bringing in the top transfer portal class in the nation per 247Sports.
In the modern landscape of college athletics, though, bringing in high-profile transfers also means spending a lot of money, and that's exactly what St John's has done.
Nobody knows the exact amount the team has committed for 2025, but best estimates are at least $10 million.
Many have begun to speculate that the actual amount is much higher, though, and that speculation that compelled Pitino to weigh in via his personal X account on Thursday,
It's clear the basketball Hall of Fame inductee doesn't necessarily agree with much of the discourse out there surrounding what his team is spending. It's also not the first time he has spoke about what he views is the "misrepresentation" of how his program uses NIL.
All that being said, it's hard to deny the massive role he has played in building up the Red Storm's NIL base since taking over.
It's also hard to deny the success he's parlayed those investments into, as well.
Pitino has always been known for his willingness to speak his mind in very blunt fashion, and this is just the latest example.