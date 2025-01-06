Legendary Radio Host Defends Transfer Portal and NIL Despite Clear Shift in Football
Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL, as well as the Transfer Portal, have each been very polarizing systems put in place for college athletics over the last few years.
While both have brought a myriad of changes and power shifts to most collegiate athletics, none may be as drastic as the shift in power we have seen in college football.
The sport was ran through the Southeastern Conference, even as recently as the beginning of this decade, with the SEC winning 15 of the 24 National Championships since 2000, including nine of the last 14.
The longer that NIL and the Transfer Portal have been in place, the more the power has shifted away from the SEC, as can be witnessed in this year's College Football Playoffs.
The mega conference saw three of its teams make the tournament, though only one remains, the Texas Longhorns, while both the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs were one-and-done and put up weak performances against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish respectively.
Many fans, especially those of the SEC, have lambasted NIL and the Transfer Portal for the changes that they have brought, but legendary sports radio host Dan Patrick thinks more highly of the systems.
"NIL, the Transfer Portal have changed everything," Patrick said on a recent episode of his radio show. "Because it used to be these big programs would stockpile talent. Georgia would have three running backs ready to go, much like The U' had back in the day. Be like, 'Oh that guy got hurt? We're gonna bring in this guy.' You can't do that anymore."
In today's collegiate athletic landscape, if players are not going to play for one team, they will transfer to another and there is no limit on how often they can do so. Teams can even offer them more money through NIL to coerce them to transfer, or even flip their initial commitment before they enroll.
The programs have brought more parity to collegiate athletics, specifically college football, and they have made the product on the field all the better for it.
You can no longer pencil in the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs for the National Championship at the beginning of every year. Other schools have a chance at tasting victory.
While one conference has taken a massive step back, others have caught up. Despite the vocal minority against the shift, the product has never been better.