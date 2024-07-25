Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About USC's NIL Collective
The world of collegiate sports has changed forever because of NIL deals. A successful recruiting pitch only goes so far for USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as players are now seeking as much compensation as they can get.
When Riley headed out west from Oklahoma in 2022, it was just the beginning for NIL deals. There were some limitations to what he could do with the Trojans, as he was not allowed to help in the fundraising efforts.
Alas, that is no longer the case. With the help of new USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen, their entire game plan when it comes to NIL has changed.
“Our collective is probably the most improved collective in the country and continues to improve,” Riley said. “Honestly, not too concerned about what everybody else has done.”
A big change was a nonprofit entity that was created in 2023, USC’s House of Victory NIL collective. Spencer Harris, who formerly worked at the school as its Director of Player Personnel, carries an agreement with Playfly Sports.
The collective also receives help from former players. Last year, an event was held, QB U, that featured former stars Carson Palmer and Mark Sanchez. It was a pricy event, with tables going for $20,000 and individual tickets running $2,500.
Set to join the Big 10 this season, USC is going up against NIL juggernauts such as Oregon and Ohio State. Both schools have budgets nearing $20 million and they are not afraid to throw their weight around.
That isn’t something Riley and USC worry themselves with. He is happy about the direction things are heading.
“I’m not a magician,” he said Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days. “I can’t wave a magic wand and everything is just perfect right away. But find one area that we haven’t made progress. This thing’s got momentum. It’s coming, nothing’s going to stop it. That’s fine. They started at a different point. We’ll see where it ends up.”
Whatever the school has done to improve its NIL operation, it is working. Just look at how successful the team was during the college football offseason, which has turned into its own form of free agency.
Star defensive tackle Bear Alexander was retained this offseason, while running back Woody Marks, formerly of Mississippi State and quarterback Jayden Maiava, formerly of UNLV, committed as well.
A verbal commitment from 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is the icing on the cake. He committed to the Trojans in August 2022 but continues taking official visits to schools. The improvements off the field with NIL happenings could very well be what is keeping Lewis committed to the program.