Lone Star Showdown: NIL Reignites Rivals Historic Clash Between Texas and Texas A&M
The return of one of college sports' most legendary rivalries is set to ignite as Texas A&M and the University of Texas face off in the Lone Star Showdown. Adding fuel to this rekindled fire, Cotton Holdings, Inc. has signed on as the title sponsor for the rivalry, marking a new chapter in this storied competition that has captivated fans for generations.
With both schools reunited in the SEC, the stakes have never been higher. Cotton Holdings, a Houston-based leader in infrastructure support services, has backed up this rivalry, sponsoring all head-to-head matchups between the Aggies and the Longhorns across 19 sports.
This partnership is a dream come true for Pete Bell, CEO and founder of Cotton Holdings. "Growing up in Texas, the rivalry between The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University was legendary. Since founding Cotton, it has been a dream of mine to see our brand represent this series," said Pete Bell, Founder & CEO of Cotton Holdings, in a press release. "We are proud to support these two great universities, and are extremely honored to serve as the title sponsor for the Lone Star Showdown and the return of their historic rivalry."
Cotton Holdings is no stranger to big moments. A global leader in infrastructure support, the company has been a cornerstone in Texas since 1996, offering everything from property restoration to culinary services. Their involvement in the Lone Star Showdown extends beyond simple sponsorship, committing to enhancing the experience for fans and athletes alike. The company will enjoy significant exposure through TV and radio broadcasts, in-venue signage, and social media storytelling while contributing to the universities' NIL activation funds, which support student-athletes on and off the field.
The excitement is palpable on both sides. Texas A&M Athletics Director Trev Alberts expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The 12th Man is ready for the return of the Lone Star Showdown, and Cotton Holdings is the ideal title sponsor of a rivalry series of this stature. Texas A&M Athletics has a long history with Cotton Holdings, and it is a home-grown, Texas-based company with a global impact. We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our values and commitment to excellence."
Chris Del Conte, UT’s Vice President and Athletics Director, echoed these sentiments. "There is nothing like the passion, pride and spirit in college sports. So much of that is built around the love of our university and the rivalries we have. Rekindling our historic rivalry with Texas A&M and bringing that back for not only our fans, but fans of college sports across our great state, the country and the world, it's so special. And we're so grateful our friends at Cotton Holdings are on board to help amplify that with the Lone Star Showdown rivalry series. I know our fans are going to follow the standings closely."
As the Lone Star Showdown returns to its rightful place in the college sports pantheon, Cotton Holdings will be there every step, ensuring this rivalry reaches new heights. The first head-to-head clash on the volleyball court on September 27 will set the stage, but all eyes will be on the gridiron come November 30, when the Aggies and Longhorns meet for their 119th football showdown.