Los Angeles Lakers Almost Didn't Get Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to unite LeBron James with his son, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft. With the No. 55 overall pick in the draft, the Lakers were excited to welcome the younger James to the team.
Following the pick, the reviews were mixed. Some fans were excited to see the father-and-son duo get to play together in the NBA, while others were upset with the pick.
James did not have a great season with the USC Trojans last year. He averaged just 4.8 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. James shot 36.6 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from three-point range.
Some fans viewed James as a player who has made his career off of his father's name. From his NIL success to being drafted, fans are not giving the younger James credit for creating his career.
Speaking of his NIL success, James ended up making around $5 million. He already has set himself up for life success, regardless of how his NBA career goes.
While James is set to start his career this season with Los Angeles, that situation almost didn't happen.
According to Heavy reporter Steve Bulpett, teams ahead of the Lakers were considering drafting James.
"I do know there were teams that talked about taking him earlier, but there's a whole lot of attention that comes with having LeBron's son on your team, and, if you're not the Lakers, do you really want to deal with that for a second round pick? Is it going to be worth it? And that's not even taking into account the stuff about him not being willing to go to any team but (the Lakers)."
Reports came out during the draft that James' agent was calling teams threatening not to draft him. He was threatening to not play in the NBA and instead head overseas.
That also brought some crticisim down on the young guard.
Even though there has been a lot of negative publicity surrounding James, he gets to experience his dream. He will be ready to play for Los Angeles when the season begins. Also, he'll have the unique opportunity to do so alongside his father.