Los Angeles Youth Design Limited-Edition NIL Apparel To Support Wildfire Relief

Campus Ink's NIL Store, DENA Heals, Wasserman Basketball join forces to launch limited-edition collection of hand-drawn athlete portraits

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) high fives Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) during first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the UCLA Bruins at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles community is still recovering from the devastating wildfires that hit the area in January, and a unique collaboration within the NIL space is helping to support relief efforts.

Campus Ink's NIL Store, DENA Heals and Wasserman Basketball have come together to launch a limited-edition collection of apparel featuring hand-drawn athlete portraits by kids in the Los Angeles community.

The NIL Store highlights these art pieces into t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies, with a portion of proceeds from the collection going towards providing equipment and opportunities for young athletes affected by the Eaton Fire.

Among the athletes featured in the collection are women’s basketball stars such as national champions trio Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Aubrey Griffin of UConn and All-Americans Audi Crooks of Iowa State and Kiki Rice of UCLA.

According to the NIL Store, each piece celebrates the connection between athletes and the next generation of dreamers and achievers.

The Mark Cuban-backed Campus Ink NIL Store has collaborated with more than 100 schools and 25,000 athletes across the country to bring to life unique apparel collections with industry-best payouts for athletes.

This collection with DENA Heals -- a community-driven recovery initiative launched to support recovery from the most devastating wildfire disaster to impact Los Angeles County -- is focused on meeting the immediate and long-term needs of those affected.

The UConn women’s basketball team was the top-earning program for the month of March, with the three top-earning female athletes in Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Strong.

The trio helped the Huskies earn their 12th NCAA title after a dominating 82-59 victory over defending champion South Carolina.

Fudd and Strong return next season for UConn as do Rice for UCLA and Crooks for Iowa State.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

