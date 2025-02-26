Louisiana Joins NIL Tax Exemption Push to Aid Athlete Recruiting
Louisiana is preparing to become the fourth state to introduce legislation that would exempt student-athletes within its borders from paying state income tax on NIL earnings.
In recent statements to NOLA.com, state representative Dixon McMakin (R-Baton Rouge) indicated that the Pelican State will follow Georgia, Alabama, and Illinois in presenting a bill to enshrine the NIL tax shield to make in-state universities more competitive in recruiting. However, no formal legislation has yet been introduced to the state legislature.
In the increasingly professionalized NCAA landscape, NIL compensation is often the most significant factor in recruiting revenue-sport athletes from the high school ranks or the transfer portal. While lobbying efforts are traced to the state flagship university, LSU, every in-state program will benefit from this initiative.
While LSU is the only Power 4 institution in the sate, many other FBS institutions inhabit Louisiana, including Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, and Louisiana Tech. Non-FBS Division I schools in Louisiana also impacted by this initiative are Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Grambling State, Southern University, and the University New Orleans.
The current state income tax policy effectively makes it more expensive for any of the eight in-state schools to offer prospective athletes matching NIL packages to schools in states like Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, which don’t impose a state tax on any resident.
Louisiana has a progressive state income tax, with a top bracket of 4.25% for incomes above $50,000. In the grand scheme of collegiate athletics, most athletes earn very little, if any, NIL compensation. However, athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball often command significant compensation: according to NCAA disclosure data, the average Power 4 football athlete earned $63,592 in NIL compensation throughout the 2024 calendar year.
For an athlete earning $100,000 in Louisiana, the current state income tax burden would be $3,570, a small but non-inconsequential figure. However, when that income is increased to $1,000,000, the state income tax burden quickly becomes more significant, elevating to $41,800.
Very few athletes can command seven figures; however, LSU football players, competing at the highest level in the SEC, are not unfamiliar with deals approaching this magnitude. When NIL compensation gets this high, the state tax burden presents a genuine disadvantage for the total payment package a school like LSU can offer.
Below, you can find a comparison of the current state tax burdens for every state located in the Big Ten and SEC footprint:
The wave of NIL tax-shield bills has sparked spirited debate among the general public. While everyone can acknowledge the purported benefit of strengthened recruiting efforts, some feel that granting student-athletes exemptions from state income tax is unfair and places them above the common man.
The bills discriminate against non-student athletes. However, lawmakers justify the disparate treatment of its constituents through the public benefits stemming from enhanced in-state sports teams. These justifications appear to be enough to prevent these tax shields from being deemed unconstitutional. A more comprehensive legal analysis can be found here.
For the everyday worker subject to state income tax, seeing college athletes who have publicly fallen into financial windfalls receive special tax status is upsetting. For others, they want to see their favorite team win.