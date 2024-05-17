LSU Baseball Duo Partner with Raising Cane's
Hayden Travinski and Tommy White of LSU baseball are the latest Tiger stars to partner with Raising Cane's, showing off a box combo meal in Travinski's Instagram post this week.
Travinski and White won the College World Series with the Tigers last year, achieving something that LSU is used to. Arguably the best college baseball program of the past few decades, winning championships is the standard at LSU.
Typically bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the country, these partnerships and NIL deals that Travinski and White have with Raising Cane's will only help future recruits.
"Thank you to the people at Canes for the chance to partner with them," Travinski shared. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity."
The Baton Rouge-based chicken co-founded by LSU alum Todd Graves has previously partnered with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and National Championship-winning Tigers' Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne, among many others.
Travinski, a Perfect Game All-American in high school, was the No. 2 ranked catcher nationally, according to Perfect Game. White, who spent his freshman season at NC State, was also a Perfect Game All-American in high school, ranking as the No. 1 first baseman in the 2021 high school class. These are the type of players LSU recruits, a necessity in a loaded SEC, especially in the transfer portal era.
White, a junior out of Florida, has 20 home runs on the year. He's viewed as a potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft.
A graduate student, Travinski has impressed this year for LSU, playing in 52 games and blasting 14 home runs. His presence as a leader is just as important to his success on the field, certainly helping him land NIL deals.
Hayden's wearing No. 8, a jersey that symbolizes everything an LSU baseball player should be. It's a prestigious honor, worn by Alex Bregman when he was in college.
The Tigers are 33-20 on the season, with one final series against Ole Miss this weekend before they head into the SEC Tournament.