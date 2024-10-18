LSU Basketball Star Featured Among NBA and WNBA Icons in Historic PUMA Campaign
Leading into the upcoming college basketball season, LSU basketball star, NIL powerhouse and hip-hop force Flau’jae Johnson has cemented herself as one of the most unique and prolific athletes on and off the court. Her partnership with PUMA - while playing for Nike-sponsored LSU - turned heads across the industry when she initially signed and now the collaboration has aligned her with pro basketball icons in the brand's latest global marketing campaign.
PUMA's latest chapter of their “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do” marketing campaign is focused on basketball and includes Johnson alongside the brand's newest athlete signee Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The campaign - that includes 30-second and 15-second commercials debuting on TV - is all about seeing the game differently and invites all to see the game like PUMA does.
Johnson shared the commercial in an Instagram collaboration post on Friday with PUMA and the other hoopers included.
“Since the start we’ve always tried to tell the story of basketball through the lens of the player, seeing the game the way they do, both on the court and off the court. This approach has allowed us to connect those unique viewpoints with disruptive product and storytelling - impactful to anyone around the game,” said Global Head of PUMA Basketball, Max Staiger, “This Campaign, for the first time, brings together our complete narrative showcasing how Stewie, Melo, Flau’Jae, Scoot, and Tyrese embody the PUMA Hoops’ disruptive and inclusive spirit.”
Johnson - who leads No. 6-ranked LSU after the departures of Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith - has one of the most diverse NIL brand portfolios. Her past partnerships include the likes of JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Tinder, The Athlete's Foot and Intuit TurboTax, among others.
But beyond the traditional transaction deals, Johnson is a leader in the athlete investment space as well, partnering with Bazooka as one of the few college players to invest in the brand.
Continuing to innovate in NIL, Johnson recently purchased 20 acres of land in Atlanta to great future opportunities for others.
“This land represents more than just an investment for me," she told Boardroom. "It’s about building something bigger than basketball or music. I want to create opportunities for my community and leave a legacy that shows young women, especially young Black women, that we can do it all. Owning 20 acres at my age is proof that with vision and hard work, we can break boundaries and build the future we dream of.”
Johnson and PUMA's pro basketball roster makes her debut together in “FOREVER. FASTER – See The Game Like We Do," which launches globally this weekend and will include out of home campaigns in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami plus across social media and TV.