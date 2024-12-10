LSU's Flau’jae Johnson Continues to Blaze NIL Trails with PUMA Sneaker
In the midst of an undefeated season so far for No. 4-ranked LSU, star guard Flau'jae Johnson continues to trail blaze in the NIL space. From averaging 22 points and 6 rebounds per game to earning a spot on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list to adding an equity stake in the Unrivaled - the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league - to her diverse portfolio, the All-American is riding a wave of immense momentum on and off the court.
Now, Johnson has taken her personal brand to another level yet again by revealing her first player-exclusive sneaker with PUMA. Unlike UConn star Paige Bueckers - who launched her own PE shoe with Nike - Johnson can't wear her All-Pro NITRO, since PUMA does not sponsor LSU.
However, the basketball / hip hop / podcast star revealed her exclusive shoe during a recent episode of Overtime's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" to rave reviews.
The design of Johnson's All-Pro NITRO silhouette highlights her love and gratitude for her family. The number 4 is incorporated into a unique camo pattern, paying homage to her late father and renowned rapper, Camoflauge. The quotes “Mama raised a beast” and “We worked on this” honor her mother’s support and influence. Johnson's now-iconic “Big 4” hand gesture is featured on the shoe tongue and her favorite chain is depicted on the heel. Finally, handwritten notes on the shoe’s interior reflect her creative process and pay tribute to her brothers
Johnson was recently featured in PUMA's “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do” marketing campaign alongside the brand's newest athlete signee Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Breanna Stewart of the WNBA champion New York Liberty, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers.
LSU looks to return to their National Champion level from two seasons ago with Johnson leading the way. The Tigers next host Louisiana on December 15.