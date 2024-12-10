Name Image Likeness

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson Continues to Blaze NIL Trails with PUMA Sneaker

Tigers star reveals her first player-exclusive PUMA basketball shoe.

Michael Ehrlich

Nov 8, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) brings the ball up court against the Northwestern State Lady Demons during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) brings the ball up court against the Northwestern State Lady Demons during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the midst of an undefeated season so far for No. 4-ranked LSU, star guard Flau'jae Johnson continues to trail blaze in the NIL space. From averaging 22 points and 6 rebounds per game to earning a spot on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list to adding an equity stake in the Unrivaled - the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league - to her diverse portfolio, the All-American is riding a wave of immense momentum on and off the court.

Now, Johnson has taken her personal brand to another level yet again by revealing her first player-exclusive sneaker with PUMA. Unlike UConn star Paige Bueckers - who launched her own PE shoe with Nike - Johnson can't wear her All-Pro NITRO, since PUMA does not sponsor LSU.

However, the basketball / hip hop / podcast star revealed her exclusive shoe during a recent episode of Overtime's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" to rave reviews.

Flau’jae Johnson x PUMA All-Pro NITRO
Flau’jae Johnson x PUMA All-Pro NITRO / Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae

The design of Johnson's All-Pro NITRO silhouette highlights her love and gratitude for her family. The number 4 is incorporated into a unique camo pattern, paying homage to her late father and renowned rapper, Camoflauge. The quotes “Mama raised a beast” and “We worked on this” honor her mother’s support and influence. Johnson's now-iconic “Big 4” hand gesture is featured on the shoe tongue and her favorite chain is depicted on the heel. Finally, handwritten notes on the shoe’s interior reflect her creative process and pay tribute to her brothers

Johnson was recently featured in PUMA's “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do” marketing campaign alongside the brand's newest athlete signee Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Breanna Stewart of the WNBA champion New York Liberty, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers.

LSU looks to return to their National Champion level from two seasons ago with Johnson leading the way. The Tigers next host Louisiana on December 15.

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News