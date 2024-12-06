LSU Guard Flau'jae Johnson Secures Equity Deal with League Unrivaled
In an effort to bring new light to women's sports, Flau'jae Johnson has secured an equity deal with Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league.
Johnson is currently in her junior season at LSU, so she is not yet eligible to participate in the new league, according to the NCAA eligibility rules. Regardless, her NIL deal with the league will allow her to receive an equity stake going forward.
Unrivaled will provide WNBA players a chance to earn money and practice their game in the offseason. This league is gunning to become an organization that provides the highest average salary in women's pro sports. With this income, many professional athletes have become involved with Unrivaled.
Johnson, especially, is interested in the money and the opportunity this poses for women.
In an interview Johnson had with CNBC, she commented on the influence that such a league could have to further women in their respective fields: "I wanted to be involved in something that is pushing the women’s game forward...These women are getting paid what they deserve.”
In 2023, Johnson propelled her team to new heights; playing a major role in the team's championship appearance. Since then, Johnson has been on the professional radar. Her status as a basketball player, rapper, and businesswoman made her the ultimate marketing goldmine.
Unrivaled will utilize Johnson's influence to advertise their new league throughout her college season, and they also plan to support her endeavors in the music industry.
Along with her stake in Unrivaled, Johnson currently holds deals with companies like Meta, Amazon, Puma, Athlete's Foot, and Powerade. On3 has valued Johnson at a net worth of around $1.5 million. Her success has most definitely been earned, and her multifaceted personality will take her to new heights as she enters the professional world.
In addition to Unrivaled, Johnson was also announced to have made it onto the Forbes "30 Under 30" list. At just 21 years old, Johnson has built up one of the most marketable names in NIL history. Delving further into her music career, Johnson signed a record label deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, and she released her first album in 2024 that featured fellow rapper, Lil Wayne.
Unrivaled is Johnson's newest deal, but it is highly unlikely that her influence will stop there. With plenty of in-season play to go, Johnson will have plenty more mountains to move in the music industry, basketball industry, and business industry.