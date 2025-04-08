LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne Reflects on NIL Legacy, New Accelerator Energy Drink
Although LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne's college career is winding down in the coming weeks, the NIL trailblazer continues to scale her impact off the mat.
From her inclusion this week as a witness against the proposed House v. NCAA settlement to establishing her own fund that supports other female athletes, Dunne has already left a lasting legacy outside of gymnastics even before leaving Baton Rouge.
As one of the most prolific brand ambassadors and content creators in sports, Dunne's partnership portfolio is certainly a leader amongst her peers. Now, the 2024 National Champion has expanded one relationship to even greater heights.
Dunne signed with Accelerator Active Energy in 2023, but this wasn't a typical NIL partnership between an athlete and a brand. The gymnast and social media powerhouse has certainly promoted the sugar-free energy drink but she also became an investor in the business and connected dots between Accelerator and her own Livvy Fund to partner with other women as well.
Now, Dunne has launched her own signature Cotton Candy Accelerator flavor and personalized can that is available nationally via Amazon and at Rouses Markets locations in Louisiana. But this launch isn't just about Dunne. She brought in her LSU teammates Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Kailin Chio, KJ Johnson, Amari Drayton, Chase Brock and Alexis Jeffrey to help support the new flavor.
In addition to Dunne, Accelerator's athlete roster includes Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, tennis star Paula Badosa, baseball rising star and world champion Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers and global fitness instructor Tunde Oyeneyin.
After winning the SEC title and prior to the NCAA postseason — where LSU is the No. 1 seed and still alive in their quest for a repeat title — Dunne spoke with NIL Daily on SI about her new Accelerator flavor, her LSU career and lasting impact off of the gymnastics mat.
First off, congrats on another SEC Championship. How are you feeling physically?
"SECs are so exciting. Watching everything come together during the postseason has been amazing. This team's talent is off the charts, but I'm feeling better. I'm starting to heal up and get there. My injury is very weird — I have an avulsion fracture of my patella, so I'm just kind of taking it day by day. I'm prioritizing recovery, putting good stuff into my body, good ingredients, good nutrition and prioritizing recovery."
Speaking of good ingredients, you've been a partner of Accelerator Active Energy for a while now - what made the brand a fit for your portfolio?
"So first of all, I love Accelerator. I only work with brands that truly align with what I believe in and I think the people that work at Accelerator are not only super smart, their marketing team is great as well and Accelerator tastes good."
"As an athlete, I want to put the best ingredients into my body and to be able to sustain energy throughout my busy day, whether it's working out or traveling. I know that Accelerator has those top quality ingredients. It's zero sugar, natural caffeine and provides sustained energy throughout the day. It's just a great partnership and it's truly been a blessing."
How has your relationship with the brand evolved since first singing with them in 2023?
"I would never still be with them if it wasn't truly something that aligned with me and my core values. Accelerator is not only one of my favorite energy drinks, but my teammates love it as well. LSU gymnastics loves Accelerator and they partnered with the Livvyy Fund — that's the fund I have for the female athletes at LSU — and pretty much all my teammates now work with Accelerator."
"We have a bunch of different flavors of Accelerator at the facility and in the gym and we all enjoy them before practice. It definitely helps us dominate the day during our workouts, so it's cool that it's not only me who loves it, it's our whole team. Accelerator is now in Rouses throughout Louisiana — which is such a treat because I live literally right next to one and so do a bunch of my teammates and students — so it's an exciting time."
What was the process like to create your signature flavor of Accelerator?
"Cotton Candy was honestly a no-brainer for me. It is such a nostalgic flavor to me and my sister. My sister and I enjoyed Cotton Candy growing up all the time and it's delicious. So Accelerator helped me turn my vision into a reality and into my own signature flavor — it's been really fun. It was honestly very fun doing the tastings for of the flavors. I enjoyed that part and making the packaging come to life. The packaging is super dreamy and super personal to me, so watching it all come together has been really cool."
Your time at LSU is wrapping up soon — what sort of NIL legacy do you think you will be leaving behind?
"LSU has been so great, but I want my legacy to be bigger than myself. That's something that I am still working on to this day. I want girls to know that you don't need to limit your success and that there is no cap to your success."
"I'm actually planning to go speak in court about the NCAA lawsuit and it's just something that I feel passionate about — to help educate girls on NIL and just fighting for the women. It's something bigger than myself that I take a lot of pride in."
What NIL and personal brand building advice do you have for the next generation of athletes?
"Do not put a cap on your success because there are a lot of times when you're an athlete and people want to categorize you into one category. They want to see you as just an athlete and that's something that I never truly believed in. I always loved social media. I always loved doing influencer work and creating content. So whether it's modeling or being an influencer — or if you love music, if you love art — you can do anything you want and you don't need to put a limit to your success."
"You can find success in all different types of areas and I think that with women it's hard for people to broaden their outlook and see that you can do more than one thing. There's always going to be criticism and that's something that I face, but it's something you have to ignore and follow your passion because that's what's most important. You'll find success if you do that."
Dunne and LSU look to repeat as National Champions and after winning won the Penn State Regional, the Tigers earned their 15th regional championship in program history. They next make their third straight appearance — and 34th overall — in the NCAA Championships that begin with semifinals on April 17 on ESPN2 and the National Championship on April 19 aired on ABC.