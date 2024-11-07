LSU NIL Icon Will Become First Female Athlete to Be GameDay Celebrity Guest Picker
ESPN's 'College GameDay' is hitting the road and heading to Baton Rouge this week for the LSU Tigers' huge matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in what is being looked at for both teams as a de facto elimination game with regards to the College Football Playoff.
Each week, the show features a celebrity guest for the fan favorite picks segment where the pundits predict each game on the slate and ends with the iconic Lee Corso mascot head for the game at that specific location. Featured on the show this week will be none other than LSU gymnast and Name, Image, and Likeness superstar Livvy Dunne along with her boyfriend, former Tiger standout and current Pittsburgh Pirates sensation Paul Skenes.
Dunne is by far the highest-earning female NIL athlete, ranked No. 2 overall on On3's NIL 100 list behind just Shedeur Sanders with an estimated valuation of $4 million. UCONN star basketball player Paige Bueckers is the only other woman to crack the top 30 with an estimated valuation of $1.4 million.
Dunne becomes both the first female college athlete to serve as the guest picker and the first athlete at all during the NIL era to receive the honor. In 2024, she was a key part of the LSU national championship gymnastics team, their first in school history.
Skenes made NIL headlines during his dominant 2023 season with LSU when he donated a portion of his earnings to Folds of Honor, a charity that helps provide scholarships to both spouses and children of military members who have either been disabled or died in combat. As the best player on a fellow national championship team, the seventh in school history, Skenes should be welcomed back to Baton Rouge with open arms.
The Tigers power couple has become one of the most famous duos in all of the sports media landscape, and Dunne's platform should only continue to grow as Skenes becomes more famous and enters the upper echelon of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.