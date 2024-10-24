LSU NIL Star Livvy Dunne Expands NIL Empire as Co-Owner of Jake Paul’s W Brand
Ahead of her final season as a collegiate athlete, LSU gymnast, social media powerhouse and NIL trailblazer Livvy Dunne continues to diversify her portfolio in new ways. Over the past three years, the reigning National Champion has grown her social following - to more than 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram - partnered with global brands, created her own fund to support other LSU female athletes and now entering her first ownership venture.
First reported by WWD, Dunne, is now collaborating with the infamous YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul as a co-owner of his personal care brand W that he launched in June with Walmart. The LSU Tiger joins MMA champion Sean O’Malley and hip-hop star Rubi Rose as additional co-owners and brand "champions."
Dunne announced the new partnership on Wednesday via social media posts showcasing her gymnastic moves in a Walmart aisle.
The personal care brand - targeted to Gen Z consumers - includes body wash and deodorants, all priced under $10. Dunne shared with WWD that she first met Paul at Fanatics' CEO Michael Rubin's annual "White Party" on July 4th and "immediately hit it off" with the boxer.
"Seeing how passionate he was in person really made me want to work with him," Dunne told WWD. "I know he grew up as an influencer and has always been in the spotlight, but he’s truly proven himself in other areas and shown that you can be successful beyond just being an influencer."
The controversial Paul has expanded his reach even further now as a professional boxer - winning 10 contests, while taking the sports world by storm - and securing an upcoming matchup versus legend Mike Tyson that Netflix is streaming live on November 15. Dunne has clearly done the same as she is far more than a student-athlete, leveraging her social media prowess to land major brand deals and opportunities far and wide outside of the sports world.
Represented by WME Sports, Dunne has already partnered with the likes of Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator, Passes, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle and Body Armor, among other brands and has a long career ahead of off the gymnastics mat as a content creator.
Dunne is one of the stars of Prime Video's NIL docuseries “The Money Game,” featuring fellow LSU icons Angel Reese now of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels now of the Washington Commanders.
Her final gymnastics season at LSU begins officially in early January as the Tigers look to defend their 2023 national title.