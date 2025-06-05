LSU NIL Trailblazer Livvy Dunne Announces Smiling New Partnership
Ahead of her appearance at the upcoming AthleteCon 2.0 NIL event, former LSU gymnast and trailblazer in the space Livvy Dunne has added a new partnership to her diverse brand portfolio.
The Tiger great announced via Instagram that she has signed with Invisalign, highlighting how the orthodontic treatment brand helps give her confidence in the gym or walking the red carpet.
Dunne wore Invisalign aligners during her recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway and her year-long partnership with the brand includes additional social content and one in-person activation where she will be in attendance.
Dunne joins fellow LSU NIL powerhouse Flau'jae Johnson of the Tigers basketball team on the Invisalign athlete roster, that also features flag football superstar Diana Flores, former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team gold medalist Aly Wagner and UCLA basketball All-American Kiki Rice. The brand also recently signed NFL star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
“The Invisalign brand is proud to partner with Olivia Dunne — an empowering role model for girls and young people everywhere,” said Kamal Bhandal, Align Technology senior vice president, Global Brand and Americas Marketing. “Livvy’s confidence, both in and out of the gym, shows kids the power of embracing who they are. By sharing how Invisalign aligners has helped her feel more self-assured, she’s helping to inspire the next generation to smile boldly and believe in themselves.”
Dunne — who wrapped up her LSU career this spring — will be joined by her sister and manager Julz at Sam Green's AthleteCon 2.0 in Charlotte for a live Q&A to talk through their polarizing NIL experience as one of the most followed and prolific athletes in the country. Dunne's robust brand roster includes the likes of Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator and Crocs, among many others.