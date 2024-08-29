LSU's Brian Kelly Speaks Out Against Oklahoma State QR Code Helmets
The Oklahoma State Cowboys made waves recently when they announced that they would be introducing QR codes on the back of players' helmets for the upcoming season and some people aren't on board with it.
In a teleconference with the media, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly spoke against the decision in the following statement per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman:
"For [the Tigers], we can keep NIL off the field. I think we can generate the things that we need here at LSU separate from the game-day atmosphere, the collegiate kind of feel that you have. This is just my personal feeling, putting a QR code on your helmet just doesn't feel collegiate for me," said Kelly. "As much as we can continue to keep this game when the band and college-aged kids playing the game, [we should]. I get it, right? NIL is here to stay and that's great, but I think we can be separate from that and still, at the end of the game, go to work on NIL."
The Tigers have clearly not had any issues with recruiting caused by the way that they handle NIL deals. The school has been one of the biggest proponents of the change and has been home to some of the most valuable names in college athletics: Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese, Flau'Jae Johnson and Jayden Daniels.
LSU's football team currently have the No. 3 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle. Their current commits include the top-ranked quarterback and running back in the country along with a couple of other top-five players.
It's clear that they have one of the deepest NIL vaults in the country, so they may simply not have a need for something like QR codes on the helmets.
To be clear, the codes aren't just appearing on helmets. They will be placed all around the stadium, on player equipment bags, the equipment truck and more. The goal is to get as many eyes possible on the codes to get people to donate to a general fund that is split amongst the roster.
The Cowboys recruting class currently sits outside of the top-50 with just one four-star player. Given how much of recruiting these days revolves around NIL, it is no shock that they are coming up with different ways to generate funds to get players on campus or landing them in the transfer portal.