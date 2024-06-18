LSU Star Flau'Jae Johnson NIL Deals ‘Amount to About $4.5 Million'
NIL has taken over the college world in every sport. From football, basketball, baseball, and soccer to swimming, lacrosse, and others, there are deals for all athletes to land.
Women's basketball has received plenty of attention in the NIL space over the past few years, and for good reason. The women's game has grown a ton, and as a result, female student-athletes are getting compensated handsomely.
Flau'Jae Johnson, a basketball player at LSU, is one of the females who's finding success in the NIL space. While Johnson is an incredible basketball player, she also brings value to brands in other ways.
The superstar on the court also has a music career as a rapper, collaborating with big names in the music industry.
According to On3, she has the highest NIL valuation in women's basketball at $1.2million. Johnson said her "deals amount to about $4.5 million."
She has help from her agency to land these deals and credits them for plenty of the success she's found in the space. Johnson had the following to say, according to Talia Goodman of On3.
“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value.
"While I stay actively involved in understanding this value, I heavily rely on my team of advisors, including my representation, to negotiate deals that reflect my worth accurately. They use a combination of market trends, my performance metrics, and personal brand impact to evaluate opportunities.”
The 20-year-old has nearly 3.5 million followers across her social media platforms and does an excellent job marketing herself and the brands she works with.
Her popularity doesn't come as a surprise. The Georgia native was on an LSU team that attracted plenty of attention last year, and she was arguably the best player on the squad.
Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and shot 50.4% from the field. She also improved her three-point shot, hitting at a 38.0% rate on 2.6 attempts per game.