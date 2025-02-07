LSU Tigers Coach Brian Kelly Leads NIL Fundraiser, Raises Millions
In the new age of name, image and likeness, college athletic programs are looking to bolster their foundations and rosters to stay ahead of the recruiting game. Brian Kelly, head coach for LSU, announced his intentions to lead an NIL fundraiser for the Tigers' football program back in December.
The donation period came to a close on Wednesday and LSU had exceeded their fund-raising goals. Kelly made the promise of matching up to $1 million in donations, and he was joined by an anonymous donor in that effort.
In total, the fundraiser collected $3.23 million — $2.23 million of that will go directly to LSU's official NIL collective, Bayou Traditions. Fans played a major role in the fundraising efforts and will hopefully be paid back with a solid roster for the upcoming football season.
Only the money raised by the fans and the anonymous donor will go toward the NIL collective due to NCAA restrictions against coaches donating money to NIL collectives. Kelly's matched donation was not wasted, however, and will go towards one of LSU's private fundraisers, the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF).
Kelly's reasoning for promoting such a fundraiser came at just the right time for the Tigers — five days before the transfer portal opened. With NIL deals being such a factor in college athletics, Kelly recognized the importance of having sufficient funds backing the program. Teams cannot afford to miss out on any advantages during the off season.
The fans became more engaged in the cause upon learning that LSU lost two top prospects due to insufficient NIL funds. The fans, like the team, did not want to miss another College Football Playoff. More than 1,600 supporters made this new era possible for LSU athletics.
Contributions to this special fundraiser along with the existing support of TAF will now give LSU student-athletes access to an estimated $20.5 million. Kelly's plea for financial support has put the Tigers in a much better spot going further.
Kelly was able to address the exciting new position of their NIL collective in a press conference on Wednesday, confirming that funding could make LSU true contenders in the upcoming 2025 campaign.
“Our roster, our staff, our focus on NIL and our ability to raise money for NIL have put us in a position where I know our program is now poised to be a championship program," said Kelly.
The Tigers will soon begin their spring season, training for the next phase of LSU football.