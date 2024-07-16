LSU Tigers Coach Compares Garrett Nussmeier to Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The LSU Tigers are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to remain potential National Championship contenders. However, they are facing a major change.
Jayden Daniels, the team's star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner from last season, is now the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. LSU will have to figure out a way to replace him, with Garrett Nussmeier being the new starter in town.
Nussmeier has shown massive talent and ability ahead of the 2024 season. While he has the talent to replace Daniels well, he'll have to prove he can do it on the field.
During the 2023 season in limited action, Nussmeier ended up completing 61.5 percent of his pass attempts for 591 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly opened up about his new starting quarterback. He sees a comparison between Nussmeier and Daniels.
“There is certainly common traits. I think the first one certainly, if we’re talking outside of the skill factor, right, the ability to throw the football. If you talk about just from the neck up, the ability to certainly translate. In other words, take the offense, take the things that are taught in the classroom, and be able to translate those things to the field.”
Those are big words from Kelly. He clearly believes that Nussmeier can step up and put together a strong season in 2024.
The young quarterback has shown potential on the field and has also found success off of it. He is one of the top NIL athletes in college football.
On3 currently has Nussmeier ranked as the No. 17 college football player from an NIL perspective. They have given him an NIL valuation of $929,000.
A lot is riding on the 2024 season for the Tigers new starting quarterback. He is looking to put together a strong season and show NFL teams that they should consider him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Clearly, Kelly is not worried about his offense with Nussmeier leading the way. He has a big arm, great fooball IQ, and potential through the roof. It will be interesting to see if he can fill the shoes left by Daniels.
While he will be facing a ton of pressure to start the season, fans should expect to see him live up to the hype and help lead LSU to a very competitive season. If he plays up to his full potential, the College Football Playoff should be a very reasonable goal.