LSU Tigers NIL Amazon Prime Docuseries to Feature Four Huge Stars
The LSU Tigers may be the home of NIL stars and a docuseries that follows four of their top athletes is set to premiere next month.
“The Money Game” will premiere on Amazon Prime on Sept. 10. The trailer premiered on social media on Thursday.
The docuseries will follow four LSU athletes, current and former, and documents their path in college sports since they were allowed to leverage their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to make money starting in 2021.
Gymnast Livvy Dunne and basketball player Flau'jae Johnson are current LSU athletes who are in the docuseries. Former Tigers football player Jayden Daniels and basketball player Angel Reese are also in the series.
The series follows the events of the 2023-24 athletic season.
All four have been winners on and off the field. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last year. Dunne won her first national championship with the Tigers gymnastics team last spring. Johnson and Reese were part of LSU’s national title run in 2023.
All four put their stamp on the NIL space in recent years, none more than Dunne.
She recently announced she would return for a fifth year of college and has spent the summer in Pittsburgh with her boyfriend, Pirates pitcher and LSU product Paul Skenes. But Dunne is one of NIL’s biggest dealmakers.
Her most recent deal with Passes, a new social media engagement platform, was reportedly a multi-million-dollar deal. Earlier this year she also inked a deal with sportswear company Nautica.
She has also used deals with partners like Accelerator Active Energy to fund NIL deals for her teammates through her Livvy Fund, which is under the Bayou Traditions umbrella, which is the official NIL collective for LSU.
Johnson is also still in college and has turned NIL into a way for her to pursue her music career. She signed a deal with Roc Nation, has recorded rap albums and appeared on TV shows such as The Rap Game and America's Got Talent.
Daniels had national and regional deals and allowed him to leverage his run toward winning the Heisman Trophy, even as LSU was unable to get a spot in the College Football Playoff field. Daniels has carried many of those deals with him into the NFL, as he was the No. 2 overall pick of Washington in April.
Reese cultivated high-profile deals with brands like Beats by Dre while at LSU and also cultivated a “Bayou Barbie” brand that she leveraged into products. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA and, like Daniels, has carried many of her deals into the pros.