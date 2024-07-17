LSU Tigers NIL Star Quarterback Has Shocking NFL Comparison
The LSU Tigers were able to land a massive commitment from the No. 1 overall player in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class. Of course, that player was none other than five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Underwood gives LSU a legitimate superstar future for the team. After losing Jayden Daniels to the NFL this offseason, bringing in a talent like Underwood is a massive move to stay in national championship contention for years to come.
The expectations are insanely high for him on the field. Due to his current situation, he has already created a massive brand off the gridiron.
On3 has ranked Underwood as the No. 11 player in the nation within the NIL market. He is ranked as the No. 1 high school NIL athlete.
He has a shocking $1.3 million NIL valuation as well.
In addition to this, On3 has also revealed a massive NFL comparison for Underwood. They believe he has some similarities to Jacksonville Jaguars star franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Bryce Underwood's arm talent, ability to attack the field at all levels, functional athleticism and pedigree as a productive four-year starter reminds us of Trevor Lawrence. Like Lawrence, Underwood is a twitchy reactor to pressure and has a rushing upside at the next level that belies his high school statistics. Lawrence was taller and more polished passer, while Underwood looks to have a stronger arm at the same stage."
Needless to say, being compared to a quarterback like Lawrence is huge praise. If he can put together the same kind of college career that Lawrence did with the Clemson Tigers, Underwood will go down as one of the best quarterbacks of this era.
Looking ahead long-term, Underwood is already being viewed as a potential future NFL quarterback. He chose a great school to join to pursue those dreams. Just in recent years, both Daniels and Joe Burrow have made the leap from LSU to playing on Sundays.
All of that being said, the hype is rising rapidly surrounding Underwood. He has superstar potential and a superstar comparison, but now he'll need to deliever on the field.
It will be interesting to see how the young signal caller looks when he officially joins the program next season and whether or not he can push to start as a freshman.