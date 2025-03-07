LSU Tigers NIL Trailblazer Adds New Footwear Deal to Growing Portfolio
During the last few weeks of her college gymnastics career, LSU NIL trailblazer and defending national champion Livvy Dunne has certainly kept herself busy on and off the mat.
From making a grand marshal appearance at Mardis Gras in New Orleans to being invited to speak as an objector in the upcoming House v. NCAA settlement hearing, her impact extends well beyond the arena.
Although a recently announced avulsion fracture of her patella will keep her out of the No. 2-ranked Tigers' Senior Night on March 7, her impact in Baton Rouge — and nationally — will be felt for posterity. While she isn't able to compete, her NIL portfolio continues to grow.
The fifth-year senior announced a new footwear deal with Crocs, adding a new brand to her diverse roster.
As part of the partnership, Dunne will be supporting Crocs’ Bae and Classics collections, showcasing them as pre and post-match shoes of choice. She made the formal announcement of her Crocs deal in an Instagram collab post with the brand and a TikTok post jokingly fishing for compliments as she cast her bait into a body of water.
"The opportunity to work with Crocs was an easy yes for me," Dunne shared. "After long days in the gym practicing and competing, all I’m looking for at the end of the day is comfort. Crocs has so many fun styles, and I love having a variety to choose from to express my personality, while staying comfortable."
Represented by WME Sports, Dunne's vast NIL portfolio includes the likes of Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator, Passes, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle and Body Armor, among many others.
The Dunne-less Tigers face Georgia on March 7 ahead of their season finale versus Georgia on March 14. Their quest for a repeat national championship then begins with the SEC Tournament.