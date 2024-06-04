LSU Tigers QB Commit, Nation's No. 1 Recruit Speaks Out On NIL Money
The LSU Tigers were able to secure a massive commitment from five-star quarterback and the nationa's top overall recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood.
Despite many other schools competing to win his commitment, Underwood chose to commit his talents to LSU. He has been very vocal about his excitement to play for the Tigers and that has not changed to this point in time.
While many players around the nation are willing to let schools "bid" for their services in the process of chasing NIL money, the same cannot be said for Underwood.
Instead, Underwood has opted to remain fully committed to LSU. He has not gone out shopping around like many other top prospects have since NIL become a big deal. Underwood simply seems at peace with his decision to commit to the Tigers.
In a recent interview, as shared by On3, Underwood spoke out about his future focus. He talked a little bit about NIL and how that isn't what his goals are, even with the temptation to go after big money now.
“It’s mainly about what I’m trying to get to. My main goal is the NFL, first draft pick. Money is going to be the last thing I’m thinking about until I get to the league. Just keep the main thing, the main thing.”
Even though the young quarterback has not made NIL his main chase throughout his college recruiting, LSU has thrown money at him. Underwood's father has openly stated that the Tigers did come through aggressively once with big money. However, that hasn't been an ongoing thing from the school.
Underwood's father, Jaquan Underwood, opened up a bit about the factor that money is playing in his son's decision. It's not a non-issue, but it's not his main focus either.
“I don’t want to get it twisted, money is a huge deal. At the same time again, man, it’s about Bryce being able to turn his dreams into goals. So whatever field he goes in football, sports, man, I’m great with it as long as long as he’s happy.”
During his last high school season, Underwood showed why he is the nation's top overall recruit. He racked up 3,329 passing yards to go along with 41 touchdowns, while also completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts. Underwood was also named Michigan's Gatorade Player of the Year.
With all of that being said, LSU has to be excited about their future quarterback. Assuming nothing changes, he promises to be the next big thing for the Tigers.
There is no question that Underwood has his priorities in line. He's looking big picture, rather than focusing on making as much NIL money as possible right now.