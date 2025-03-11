LSU Tigers Star Adds Invisalign Partnership to Diverse NIL Portfolio
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, LSU basketball star and NIL trailblazer Flau'jae Johnson has added a new brand partnership that is worth smiling over.
The All-SEC First-Team member is now a member of the Invisalign team, joining the roster of athletes supporting Align Technology's orthodontic treatment.
Johnson grew up wearing braces and a retainer, so this new partnership was a natural fit. The core of Invisalign brand is confidence and Johnson possesses that trait better than almost anyone in college basketball today, both on and off the court.
The Tigers' leading scorer — at 18.9 points per game — is an accomplished hip hop artist, NIL powerhouse and investor, showing what all that is possible for a college athlete today.
“Thanks to the new NIL rules, I've been able to partner with brands like Invisalign — an authentic fit that truly resonates with me," Johnson shared. "I love my smile and want it to always look its best, so this partnership felt like a natural choice. A great smile is a confident smile.”
Each athlete who partners with Invisalign uses or has used the brand's aligners for their smile, so that their story is told from a place of authenticity.
“Flau’jae embodies confidence in all aspects of her life and I’m excited to have Flau’jae share her Invisalign experience with her fans - including young girls who are experiencing a crisis in confidence at alarming rates," added Kamal Bhandal, Senior Vice President of the Global Invisalign Brand.
Johnson joins a star-studded roster Invisalign athletes — especially on the women's side — that includes flag football superstar Diana Flores, former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team gold medalist Aly Wagner, All-American Kiki Rice of UCLA and All-ACC member Nunu Agara of Stanford, among others. The brand also recently signed NFL great Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
"My smile is one of my greatest assets — it's always shining, whether I'm on the court or in the studio," Johnson added. "It’s a major part of my confidence. Growing up with braces, I eventually slipped in keeping up with my retainers, and my teeth shifted. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Invisalign, a brand that helps me celebrate my smile with even more pride."
Johnson — the former 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2024 Second Team All-SEC and now First Team member — counts the likes of PUMA, Powerade and JBL Audio among her NIL partnerships. She secured an equity deal with Unrivaled, invested in has invested in Bazooka Candy Brands and purchased 20 acres of land in Atlanta to create future opportunities for the next generation.
Johnson and the Tigers await their NCAA Tournament seeding with Selection Sunday tipping off on March 16.