Mady Sissoko Turns NIL Earnings Into Hope for His Village in Mali
In a college sports landscape where Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals often mean personal luxuries or material perks for athletes, California Golden Bear's Mady Sissoko has taken a refreshingly different approach. Rather than using his NIL earnings for himself, Sissoko has channeled them into building essential resources for his village of Tangafoya, Mali, creating a lifeline for a community in need.
Growing up in Tangafoya, Sissoko was no stranger to challenges. His village, home to fewer than 1,000 people, had no cars, no electricity, and, until recently, no school. Most residents rely on farming to survive, and resources are scarce. Children like Sissoko once walked hours to the nearest school, a commute that left many exhausted and ready to give up on education. These experiences shaped Sissoko's vision for his village, even as he navigated a challenging journey in the United States, learning English, attending school, and eventually playing Division I basketball.
When the NCAA approved NIL compensation, Sissoko saw an opportunity to give back, even while on a student visa, which prevented him from earning money for himself. With the help of fans and supporters of the Michigan State Spartans, he established the Mady Sissoko Foundation and began funding projects that would transform his village. His first goal? To build a school so the children of Tangafoya wouldn’t have to make that 90-minute trek. Thanks to donations, Sissoko opened the Mady Sissoko Foundation School, giving local children easy access to education and a brighter future.
Beyond education, Sissoko recognized that his community needed more than just a school. He used his foundation to dig a well, providing clean water for drinking and crop irrigation, and bought a tractor to aid local farming. Now, he is on the brink of completing a medical clinic that will provide essential health services, including maternal care for women who previously had to make long, arduous journeys for basic medical attention. The clinic will be run by a government-paid physician, marking yet another transformative resource for the people of Tangafoya.
What makes Sissoko’s story remarkable isn’t just the physical structures he’s helped create it’s his generosity's impact on the community. His return to Mali in the summer of 2023 was a powerful reminder of the difference he’d made. Greeted by hundreds of people, including children who once shared his educational struggles, Sissoko was moved by the gratitude and joy in his village. “It’s definitely satisfying,” he said to the SF Chronicle. “I’m very excited to build the school, and now the kids are going to get a lot out of this.”
For Sissoko, building his village up with his NIL earnings isn’t just philanthropy; it’s personal. Driven to help those he left behind, he’s made significant strides in transforming Tangafoya through his foundation, creating opportunities and infrastructure that his community could only have dreamed of. As he continues his basketball journey at Cal under head coach Mark Madsen, Sissoko’s story remains a testament to the incredible difference that dedication and compassion can make, which goes far beyond the basketball court.