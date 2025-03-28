Major Fast Food Chain Signs NIL Roster of NCAA Tournament Equipment Managers
With the explosion of McNeese State student manager Amir "Aura" Khan into the sports and culture landscape during the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, brands across the country are looking for the next viral star that may or may not be an actual student-athlete on the basketball court.
Fast food chain Wendy's - the official hamburger of March Madness - has curated a unique roster of new NIL partners, showcasing the behind-the-scenes stars that bring their own skillsets to the NCAA Tournament stage. A NIL powerhouse in their own right - with past deals with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner at USC and now Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams - Wendy's has signed five equipment managers to help promote the brand's “nothing beats fresh” messaging.
The chain's latest NIL signees include Corey Reynolds of the Florida men’s team, Shelby Granger of the Ohio State women’s team, Rita Liu of the North Carolina women’s team, Matthew Criswell of the Houston men’s team and Tucker Montgomery of the Auburn men’s team.
Wendy's announced their new roster of equipment managers in a premium hype video with goals is raising the bar on "fresh" wih these unsung heroes of the NCAA Tournament.
To tip off their March Madness campaign, the chain launched a new spot featuring college basketball broadcasters Ian Eagle and Clark Kellogg. Wendy's previously aired a national commercial featuring Williams and fellow USC Heisman winner Matt Leinart, poking fun at the transfer portal and promoting the chain's burger options.
As a partner of the tournament, the chain is offering fans $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers and $1 Double Stacks - with an additional purchase - exclusively in the Wendy’s app.
Sweet 16 and Elite 8 action continues throughout the weekend with the Final Four teams set before the national semifinals tip off on April 4.