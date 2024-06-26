Major NCAA Policy Shift: Cannabinoids No Longer Banned
The NCAA Division I Council has voted to remove cannabinoids from its list of banned substances for football postseason participation. This decision, which will not be finalized until the Council meeting concludes on Wednesday, marks a significant policy shift.
Under the current NCAA policy, cannabinoids are one of five substances tested for before championships and postseason football games. The other substances include beta-2 agonists, beta blockers (specifically in rifle), stimulants, and narcotics.
“Cannabinoids include cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD),” the NCAA states in its policy. “Cannabis use is linked to anxiety, panic reactions, respiratory damage, short-term memory impairment, and decreased focus on goals and personal achievement. Cannabinoids are banned by the NCAA and can result in suspension.”
This decision is part of a broader set of actions taken by the Division I Council according to a Report by On3. On Tuesday, they also proposed shortening the transfer portal windows for football from 45 days to 30 days, with a vote on this proposal scheduled for October.
Background on the Decision
The removal of cannabinoids from the banned substances list follows a recommendation from the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports. This recommendation, made in September 2023, urged each of the three divisional governance bodies to introduce and adopt legislation reflecting this change.
“The NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports recommended that each of the three divisional governance bodies introduce and adopt legislation that would remove cannabinoids from the list of NCAA banned drug classes,” the committee's statement read. “Committee members, who met this week in Indianapolis, also recommended the development of a robust educational strategy to accompany a potential change to cannabinoid legislation.
“The timing of discussion and adoption of possible legislation is a decision that will be made by each of the three NCAA divisional governance structures. This recommendation is based on extensive study informed by industry and subject matter experts (including doctors, substance misuse experts, and membership practitioners).”
Influence of the 2022 Summit
The decision was influenced by insights from the December 2022 Summit on Cannabinoids in College Athletics. The consensus from the summit was that cannabis is not a performance-enhancing drug and that a harm-reduction approach to cannabis use is best implemented at the school level.
The NCAA acknowledged that removing cannabinoids from the banned substances list would highlight the ineffectiveness of the current policy and affirm the program's focus on performance-enhancing drugs only. This change reflects a shift towards recognizing the evolving understanding and regulation of cannabis use in sports.