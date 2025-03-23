March Madness Breakout Star Jack Gohlke Offers NIL Advice to this Year's Crop
A year ago, Oakland guard Jack Gohlke was preparing for his first NCAA Tournament appearance. The relatively unknown player outside of southeastern Michigan was about to take the country by storm.
The graduate transfer from Division II Hillsdale College erupted for 32 points on 10 three-pointers as the No. 14 seed Golden Grizzlies upset No. 3 Kentucky in the first round, catapulting Gohlke onto the national stage.
From Campus Ink's NIL Store to Buffalo Wild Wings and TurboTax, Gohlke's off the court profile exploded in just a few hours. He was able to coordinate multiple brand partnerships from the road, while then leading Oakland to the brink of beating North Carolina State, scoring 22 points in an overtime loss to the eventual Final Four-bound Wolfpack.
While Gohlke was able to navigate the new-found attention, brand interest and NIL opportunities, there was an opportunity for more efficiency, especially during the madness of the NCAA Tournament.
Ahead of the action this year — now, as a member of the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League — Gohlke has signed a partnership with NIL platform booster, to help educate this year's crop of men's and women's tourney players on the possibilities during their shining moments.
Gohlke shared a video on Instagram reminiscing about his experience a year ago, while highlighting how booster can help connect players in this year's tournament directly with fans and donors through the subscription-based social platform.
The platform — founded by Scott Birnbaum and Ryan Simkin — recently launched "Franchise Mode" to onboard full teams for efficient fundraising efforts. Texas' women's beach volleyball team was the first squad to join and booster has added the women's basketball teams from Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Maryland and Utah plus Xavier's men, ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
Athletes still have individual profiles on booster for personalized interactions, teams now also can have a unified page, creating a centralized hub for collective support. Fans can subscribe to individual athletes starting at $5 per month and with Franchise Mode, they can now support entire teams for $25 per month, unlocking exclusive team content and maximizing their donation impact.
While the biggest breakout of the NCAA Tournament thus far has been McNeese State men's basketball student manager Amir Khan, who has built a robust NIL portfolio in just a few weeks - athletes and team support staff can all benefit from booster during the Madness and beyond.