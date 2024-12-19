Mark Sears Keeps the Crimson Tide Warm in North Dakota with NIL Funds
Prior to Alabama's matchup against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, the Crimson Tide had to don some new gear for the northern climate.
Grant Nelson, Alabama's senior forward, is a North Dakota native, and prior to the team's departure, he warned his boys to bring a coat.
Senior Guard Mark Sears made sure his team was ready to show up and show out for the game, buying each member of the team new white puffy coats. He used his NIL funds to purchase the gifts, creating the perfect united front against North Dakota.
The Crimson Tide rolled into Grand Forks, N.D. on Wednesday, welcomed by temperatures dipping below two degrees Fahrenheit.
Sears made sure his teammates were warm and ready to play, but the coaching staff felt the chill. Coach Nate Oats joked with the Crimson Tide Sports Network about wishing Sears had covered up the coaching staff as well.
According to On3, Sears has deals with Athlete's Thread and Yea Alabama, the official collective of the Crimson Tide. Although his NIL valuation is undisclosed, Sears is making good money through each of the aforementioned deals.
Sears currently leads Alabama with 18 points per game, getting 23 against the Hawks on Wednesday. During the 2024-25 season, he is averaging 40.1% in FG%.
Alabama is ranked No. 6 overall but currently sits at No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference. With no conference games on the board, the teams are ranked based on overall records. The Crimson Tide are holding a 9-2 overall record.
With conference play just around the corner, Alabama will have to thaw out their nationally ranked offense in order to climb back up the ranks.
Alabama defeated North Dakota in a 97-90 victory on Wednesday. Nelson and Sears were able to keep North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff at bay, even after Eaglestaff put 40 points on the board. Sears and Nelson stayed on the court for 36 minutes each, the most out of any of the players on both sides.
Alabama will look to further their winning record on Sunday, Dec. 22 during their home matchup against Kent State. After the new year, the Crimson Tide will begin facing conference opponents.