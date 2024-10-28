MU Athletics & @thirdspacebrews announced the creation of Marquette Golden Ale, the first-ever officially licensed & co-branded craft beer of the Golden Eagles. The beer will be at Fiserv Forum, the Al McGuire Center & Valley Fields starting Nov. 4.



