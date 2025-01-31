Marshall Announced Launch of New Coffee Brand for NIL Program
The Marshall Thundering Herd are the latest Group of Five team to find creative ways to compete in the NIL era of college sports.
Marshall Athletics and Athlete Advantage announced a partnership with Banner of the Year Coffee Company to release three signature blends to bolster funds for their name, image, and likeness collective, the Thunder Trust.
The collaboration has a light, medium, and dark roast of blends: Thunderclap, Bison Brew, and Old Mountain Mug.
In the university's press release, they noted that 20 percent of sales from the specific blends will go to the NIL collective until Feb. 10, after which the proceeds will drop to 10 percent of sales.
Oftentimes, fans are asked to donate to NIL collectives directly with no tangible or express benefit outside of attempting to retain student athletes. Some college football programs mandate a name, image, and likeness donation when purchasing season tickets.
As the gap grows between Power 4 programs and the Group of Five, the former of which are equally challenged in this era, it has become critical for schools that want to remain competitors in college football to innovate avenues of revenue for their athletes.
Marshall, particularly in a strategic partnership with a group designed to assist schools in the NIL era, found a unique way to support their collective that actually returns a tangible good or service back to the consumer, in this case, their fan base.
That partnership with Athlete Advantage seems crucial to obtaining these opportunities. One of the fundraising initiatives they helped launch with the Thunder Trust is their IMPACT program. It has a membership tier structure that provides exclusive access to private events, coaches, and players.
It's a strong sign of encouragement from the school after a calamitous bowl game dropout due to losing their head coach and too many players to the transfer portal to field a team against the Army Black Knights in the Independence Bowl. The Sun Belt Conference fined the Thundering Herd $100,000 for their withdrawal from the bowl game.
The situation shone an ugly light on the postseason process of college football and how Group of Five programs that lose their head coaches to Power Four opportunities can quickly tumble into disaster. This partnership shows the school's desire and ability to pivot and bounce back in the 2025 season.