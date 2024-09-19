Marshall Coach Offers Fun NIL Pitch to Ohio State Players
In a world where college football revolves around million-dollar NIL deals and promises of NFL stardom, Marshall Thundering Herd Head Coach Charles Huff has taken a refreshingly humorous approach. During a press conference on Tuesday, Huff made an unconventional NIL pitch to Ohio State players, offering an all-you-can-eat Tudor's Biscuit NIL deal to any Buckeye willing to transfer to Marshall.
"I feel good about the track we’re on, and I feel good about the players we have," Huff stated, "but I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too, so if they want to transfer on down, we’ve got a Tudor’s Biscuit NIL all-you-can-eat."
The timing of Huff's pitch is particularly noteworthy as Marshall is set to face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on "Big Noon Saturday." Despite the odds, Huff used the opportunity to make a light-hearted recruiting pitch, hoping to catch the attention of a few Buckeyes with a penchant for biscuits.
Huff, who previously coached at Alabama, noted that he had recruited several current Ohio State players during his tenure there. He mentioned players like TreVeyon Henderson and Caleb Downs, praising their talent and contributions to Ohio State. "I'll be honest, they are probably the best team I've seen on film — ever," Huff said. "I'm not just saying that to get everybody excited. They are better than the 2001 [Miami] national championship team that we played at Alabama when you look across the board. I'm not saying every player is the best player in the country, but collectively, they have a really good, explosive, fast, strong physical football team." Huff also highlighted Ohio State's $20 million NIL budget and the talent it has attracted, including players who chose to stay instead of entering the NFL draft.
Huff also referenced Marshall's history of pulling off upsets, including a win over then No. 8 Notre Dame in 2022. This historical context adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming game, even if the odds are stacked against Marshall.
In the end, while Ohio State's branding and NIL money offer significant advantages in recruiting, Huff's biscuit-fueled dream adds a touch of humor and humanity to the high-stakes world of college football. Whether or not any Buckeyes take him up on his offer, Huff's pitch is a reminder that sometimes, a little fun can go a long way.